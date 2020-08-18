Annie Mack
Cumming, GA—Annie Ruth McClain Mack, born July 27, 1941, in Waynesboro, GA, passed away on August 16, 2020, surrounded by her daughter, Michelle Sparks, her son-in-law, Kevin Sparks, and her granddaughter, Abella Sparks. Ann was a daughter of Wiley and Ruth McClain (both deceased). She had six siblings: Ray, Hibo (Howard), Jake, Becky, Ellen (all deceased), and E (Wiley Zone) who resides in Sardis, GA. Ann had three daughters and one son: Treva (Jeff) Turnbough, Marie (Dale) Porter, Michelle (Kevin) Sparks and Tommy Thomas (deceased). Ann also had three stepsons: Joseph (Annie) Mack, John Jr. (Michelle) Mack, and James Mack. She was graced with 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Annie Ruth McClain Mack went by many names through life. She was a sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Ann (Mama/Meme) was married to John Francis Mack (Papa) for 38 years. They loved to host 4th of July celebrations and enjoyed being around family and friends. Mama's love of the great outdoors was ever so present in her daily life. She loved to garden and found great joy in watching birds at the feeder and butterflies among the flowers. Mama also shared life with her dog Casper. It has been said that Casper was her "favorite" child. Mama also enjoyed writing in journals and reflecting on her life.
In that past few months, Mama had the opportunity to spend "quality" time with family and friends. She saw this time as a blessing and an opportunity that should not be squandered. She often spoke of her visits and treasured all the moments she had with those who came to visit. The visits were serious at times and uplifting at others. It was Mama's way of having closure. She was a believer in Christ and had a heart of gold. She was a kind soul. Mama will be missed and loved forever.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
