|
|
On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 5:30 a.m., Annie Mae Jefferson, of Bath, SC, entered into rest peacefully at her residence. Annie was born February 28, 1928, to the late Willie Lyons, Sr. and Lillie Mae Moore Lyons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jefferson, her son, Melvin Jefferson and all of her siblings, eight brother, Alexander "AD"Lyons, Sr., Willie Lyons, Jr., John Calvin "JC" Lyons, Raiford Lyons, Robert "Bob" Lyons, Eddie Lee Lyons, Joseph Lyons, and William Lyons; three sisters, Maggie Lyons Turner, Elizabeth Griffin and Helen Lyons Samuels.
She is survived by four daughters; Glenda (Allen) Robinson, Carolyn (James) McKie, Dianne Riley, and Audrey Lyons; two sons; Donnie (Shirley) Jefferson and Michael Jefferson; eighteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren ; two sister-in-laws; Sara Ann Lyons and Christine Lyons; a devoted nephew; Ellis Lyons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Reverend Martris Mims Officiating .Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the residence of Carolyn (James) McKie, 180 Easy Street or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841, 803-279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019