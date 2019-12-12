Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Mae Marshall


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Mae Marshall Obituary
Miss Annie Mae Marshall
Waynesboro, GA—Miss Annie Mae Marshall, 70, entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -