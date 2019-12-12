|
|
Miss Annie Mae Marshall
Waynesboro, GA—Miss Annie Mae Marshall, 70, entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019