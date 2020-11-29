1/1
Annie Mae Paige Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Paige Bell
Ridge Spring, SC—Annie Mae Paige Bell peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Annie Mae was the last of 11 children born to the late Frank and Annie Williams Paige. She attended the Aiken County schools and was married the late Leonard Bell, Sr. of Ridge Spring, SC for 49 years. She was the Mother of six children, Linda Bell Abney (deceased), Leonard Bell, Jr., Joyce Bell Winkler (Rev. Preston Winkler), Marvin Bell (Cheryl Bell), Sherie Bell, and Cynthia Bell-Faulks (David).
A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends with burial at the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a celebration flower garden will established on the Bell family property located at 1151 Whispering Pine Road, Ridge Spring, SC.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved