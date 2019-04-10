|
Entered into rest Sunday, April 8, 2019, Annie Mae Rickerson Powell, 95, loving wife of the late Charlie Franklin Powell.
Mrs. Powell was a native of Augusta, GA and was the owner of Mars Trailer Park from 1958 to 2007. She loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Powell was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Family members include her daughter: Sandra Brown (David); son: the late Gerald Powell (Faye); grandchildren: Jonathan Judson, Christine McDonnell, Wyman Brown, Leanne Stanley, Kim Maloy, Brian Powell, Susan Mattison, Scott Arrington, Richard Poteet; nephew Bobby Maddox (Mary) who provided love and support in her final years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Bill Hilley officiating. Burial to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday at 10 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019