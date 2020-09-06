Annie Moment Collins
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Annie Moment Collins entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rex Wright officiating. Survivors are her husband, Randall Collins, Sr.; son, Randall (Kayla) Collins, II; daughters, Tara Dunn, Rhonda Cyrus; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Diane Evans, Gloria (Bennie) Palmer, Linda (Willie) Finks, Brenda (Walter) Sturgis; brothers, Joseph Moment, Jerome Moment; and a host of other relatives. Mrs. Collins may be viewed at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/08/2020