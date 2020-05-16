|
Mrs. Annie Nathaniel Tyson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Annie "Ann" Nathaniel Tyson, entered into rest May 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Pineview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rod Addison officiating .Mrs.Tyson, a native of Aiken County was a member of West Town Community Church. Survivors include her husband, Luther W. Tyson; two daughters, Ulrike (Michael) Tyson-Stewart and Virlecia (Wendell) Tyson Wood; two sons, Alphone Leon (Angela) Tyson and Kenneth Lee (Arnita) Tyson; a sister, Betty Jean Hickson; five brothers, Christopher (Wanda) Hallman, James (Rosetta) Nathaniel, Ernest (Deysis) Hallman, Milledge (Martha) Nathaniel and Herbert (Tonya) Rowe; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 17, 2020
