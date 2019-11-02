|
Annie Neal Evans
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Annie Neal Evans, 66, of Waynesboro, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church, 151 Rocky Creek Church Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
A wake for family and friends will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 3, 2019
