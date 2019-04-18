|
Mrs. Annie M. Holbrook Salter age 84 of Bartow, died Tuesday evening April 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the Bartow United Methodist Church with Rev. William Thigpen and Rev. David Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Bartow City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019