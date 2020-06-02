Annie Syms Wright
Anderson, SC—Annie Syms Wright, 92, wife of the late Durward Allen Wright, entered into rest Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Jerry Wilson officiating.
Mrs. Wright, daughter of the late James Thomas Syms and Carrie Warner Syms, was born in Burke County, GA, and retired from the loan department of C&S National Bank. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.