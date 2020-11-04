Mrs. Annie W. Mealing
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Annie W. Quiller Mealing, entered into rest October 31, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, November 6, 2020 in Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Mealing, a native of Edgefield County was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James Mealing; a daughter, Deborah A. (Robert) Taylor; one uncle, Walter Lee Quiller; a nephew, Janar (Shayla) Quiller; a host of cousins and friends.. Viewing will be held from 2-5:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 5, 2020