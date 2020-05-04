|
Mr. Ansel "Bo" Bridgers
North Augusta, S.C.—Mr. Ansel "Bo" Bridgers, 84, husband of Mrs. Gina Harden Bridgers, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Russ Patrick Bridgers a brother, Jimmy Bridgers, and a sister Sandra Bridgers Horton Hill.
Bo was born in Aiken County, S.C. to the late Murray Hampton and Margaret Bridgers. He proudly and with honor served in the U.S. Army. Bo was retired from Ryder Truck Corporation and the Medical College of Georgia.
Surviving with his wife are nephews Chris Horton of Columbia, SC; Brian Bridgers of North Augusta, SC; a niece, Lynn Horton Shull of Mt. Pleasant SC; and dear friends including Mr. and Mrs. Skip and Deanna Atkinson of Beech Island, SC; Mrs. Wally Russ of Greenwood, SC; Mrs. Kerri Russ Hammond of Atlanta, GA; and Brad M. Russ of Greenwood, SC.
Considering the National COVID-19 Crisis and CDC restrictions, a graveside service will be held at a later date.e.
