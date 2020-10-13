Mr. Anthony Frank Pugliano
Statesboro, GA—Statesboro,Georgia
Mr. Anthony "Tony" Frank Pugliano, age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro after a brief illness. The Pittsburgh native moved to Bulloch County in 1966 and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Pugliano of Statesboro; daughter, Lorriane Pugliano of Statesboro; son and daughter-in law, Dominic (Jessica) Pugliano of Statesboro; two sisters and a brother-in law, Angel(Ron) Morris of Waynesboro and Lisa Hodges of Statesboro; Uncle Gene (Jewel) Ryals of Jesup; In-Laws Ruth Beasley and Teresa (Tim) Erdmier of Statesboro; daughter and son by marriage, Stephanie (Brent) Hulsey and Stephen Altman; Grandchildren Kylie Berry, Castiel Gastelum, Lucian Lastinger, Kayla Altman, Jackson Hulsey, Chase Hulsey, Fenn Altman, CJ Oglesby; Great-Grandchildren Sloan and Ryder Altman; Nieces/Nephews Amber Hodges, Nicholas Pugliano, Beth Anne Pugliano, W.C. Hodges, and Stormie Morris; and his ex-wife, the mother of his children, Carmel (Bruce) Hope of Statesboro, along with many cousins.
There will be a graveside service at Eastside Cemetery on Thursday, October 15th, at 11 a.m. With Rev. Tony Pagurillo officiating, followed by a small visitation to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be live streamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/
Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Hope, Wade Hodges and Albert Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020