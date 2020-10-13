1/
Anthony Frank Pugliano
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Anthony Frank Pugliano
Statesboro, GA—Statesboro,Georgia
Mr. Anthony "Tony" Frank Pugliano, age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro after a brief illness. The Pittsburgh native moved to Bulloch County in 1966 and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Pugliano of Statesboro; daughter, Lorriane Pugliano of Statesboro; son and daughter-in law, Dominic (Jessica) Pugliano of Statesboro; two sisters and a brother-in law, Angel(Ron) Morris of Waynesboro and Lisa Hodges of Statesboro; Uncle Gene (Jewel) Ryals of Jesup; In-Laws Ruth Beasley and Teresa (Tim) Erdmier of Statesboro; daughter and son by marriage, Stephanie (Brent) Hulsey and Stephen Altman; Grandchildren Kylie Berry, Castiel Gastelum, Lucian Lastinger, Kayla Altman, Jackson Hulsey, Chase Hulsey, Fenn Altman, CJ Oglesby; Great-Grandchildren Sloan and Ryder Altman; Nieces/Nephews Amber Hodges, Nicholas Pugliano, Beth Anne Pugliano, W.C. Hodges, and Stormie Morris; and his ex-wife, the mother of his children, Carmel (Bruce) Hope of Statesboro, along with many cousins.
There will be a graveside service at Eastside Cemetery on Thursday, October 15th, at 11 a.m. With Rev. Tony Pagurillo officiating, followed by a small visitation to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be live streamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.
Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Hope, Wade Hodges and Albert Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved