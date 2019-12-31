Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paine College Gilbert- Lambuth Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Paine College Gilbert- Lambuth Memorial Chapel
Major (Ret) Anthony "Tony" Franklin

Major (Ret) Anthony "Tony" Franklin Obituary
Major (Ret) Anthony Franklin
harlem, GA—Major (Ret) Anthony "Tony" Franklin, entered into rest December 29, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Paine College Gilbert- Lambuth Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Larry Hill eulogist and Rev. Richard Holland presiding. The remains will lie in state in the chapel at 9 am. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Inc.
He was the owner of Bessie's Child Care, an Elder at Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church and affiliated with various organizations.
Survivors include his wife, Maudree Hines Franklin; a son, Anthony Terrell Franklin; one daugther, Amber Danielle Franklin; two brothers, Enos (Beatrice) Franklin and Roy (Illoma) Stiff; five sisters, Almeatha Williams, Veretta Franklin, Mary Mann, Esteen (Raymond) Wilson and Wanda Sue Anderson; two grandchildren, Kealani Carter-Franklin and Austin Franklin Lacey; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday at Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church Agape Ministry or Paine College in memory of Anthony Franklin.
G. l. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday, Jan 2, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
