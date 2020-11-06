1/1
Anthony Howard "Tony" Wilkerson
1949 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Howard Wilkerson
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Anthony "Tony" Howard Wilkerson, 71, husband of Lynn Bennett Wilkerson, entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Grace Fellowship of Augusta with Rev. Wade Trimmer, Pastor James Mitchem, and Rev. Brian Fields officiating. Private family interment will follow. The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship of Augusta on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Grace Fellowship of Augusta
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grace Fellowship of Augusta
