Anthony "Tony" Howard Wilkerson
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Anthony "Tony" Howard Wilkerson, 71, husband of Lynn Bennett Wilkerson, entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Grace Fellowship of Augusta with Rev. Wade Trimmer, Pastor James Mitchem, and Rev. Brian Fields officiating. Private family interment will follow. The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship of Augusta on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/07/2020