Anthony Lind Fernandes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Lind Fernandes Obituary
Anthony Lind Fernandes, 63, lost his battle against cancer on February 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his long-time love Judy H. Thomas

Tony was survived by his children Amy, Angela, Tony, Adam, Alisha and Aaron: His brothers Michael and Steve Fernandes, and many nieces and nephews.

As per Tony's request a private service of family only will be held to celebrate his life.

The family would like to thank everyone who showed their love for Tony through their outpour of care and compassion during this difficult time.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
