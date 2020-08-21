Anthony Michael "Tony" Kennelly
Augusta, GA—Anthony Michael "Tony" Kennelly, 57, beloved husband of Joanne Kennelly, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 18 2020.
A memorial service will be held in the Memorial Garden of the Church of the Atonement at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon on August 23, 2020.
Mr. Kennelly, a native of New York, NY, and the son of the late Kenneth Vincent and Patricia Holgate Kennelly, had lived in the Augusta area since 1989. Mr. Kennelly worked as a maintenance supervisor and was a member of the Church of the Atonement where he had served as Senior Warden and a Lay Minister. Vacationing was his sanctuary, he loved his family and especially adored his grandson.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Anthony Kennelly, II (Kristin Nelson) and Joseph James Kennelly (Caitlin Poole); his sister, Margaret Kennelly; his step-sisters, Susie Miller and Bobbi Miller; and his grandsons, Anthony Michael "Trey" Kennelly, III and Tripp Nelson.
