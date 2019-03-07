|
|
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Anthony Tantillo, 101, who entered into rest February 28, 2019, will be conducted Saturday, March 9th, at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Reverend J. Renaurd West celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation in Westover Memorial Park with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Tantillo was a native of Sicily, having made North Augusta his home for the past 74 years. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where he had served in the Choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Tantillo was a member of the "Greatest Generation" as a US Army Veteran of World War II having received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was the retired owner of Tantillo's Market in Augusta.
Survivors include his wife of 76 years, Clara Punaro Tantillo; four sons, Thomas Tantillo, Evans, Anthony Tantillo and Mario Tantillo both of Atlanta and Auggie Tantillo, Burke, VA; five daughters, Nina Mahal, North Augusta, Madeleine Meyerson, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Antoinette Paradiso, Montclair, NJ, Angela Tantillo, Glen Ridge, NJ and Teresa Tantillo, Atlanta; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Tantillo, Anthony Thomas Tantillo, David Myerson, Charles Mahal, Kevin Tantillo and Anthony Paradiso. Active Pallbearers will be Edward Samulski, David Samulski, Peter Samulski, Philip Samulski, Richard Samulski, John Samulski and Joseph Samulski.
The Holy Rosary will be recited Friday afternoon at 4 o'clock followed by visitation until 6 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, P.O. Box 6605, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019