|
|
Anthony Wayne Whisnant
Harlem, GA—Mr. Anthony "Ant" Wayne Whisnant, age 50, beloved wife of Tammy Meadows Whisnant, entered into rest Sunday, July 28, 2019 at A U Medical Center. Anthony was born in Augusta, GA to Janice Grimes Whisnant (Julius) and the late Larry James Whisnant. Anthony had retired from John Deere as a tractor inspector. He loved Scooby-Doo, Matchbox Cars, and the band, AC/DC. Anthony was a very kind and loving man . His sense of humor was infectious to everyone he met. He never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Jason Mitchem officiating.
In addition to Mr. Whisnant's wife and mother, he is also survived by a son, William Whisnant of Grovetown, GA; three step-sons, Robby Mills (Brittany) of Evans, GA, Bobby Mills (Samantha) of Evans, GA, and Jesse Rodriguez of Augusta, GA; one step-daughter, Sara Rodriguez of Augusta, GA; 2 sisters, Tamarie Reynolds (Keith) of Martinez, GA and Rebecca Gonzalez (Brandon) of Augusta, GA; nine grandchildren, Makayla, Bailey, Braylon, Kinley, Conner, Braxton, Bradley, Kalin, and Braydon; and seven nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 30, 2019