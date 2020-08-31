Antigone Vlachos
Atlanta, GA—Mrs. Antigone Vlachos, beloved wife of the late Onest Vlachos, entered Heaven on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Vasile Bitere officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Vlachos was originally from the island of Chios, Greece. In 1950, she came to America and married Onest Vlachos. They had two children, Maria and Constantine (deceased). Onest ran the Delux Lunch Diner on Broad Street. In addition to assisting in the Diner she was a Senior Seamstress at Cullum's. She was a faithful parishioner at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she made Greek pastries for the Greek Festival for over 30 years. In 1983 Onest and Antigone moved to Atlanta to help raise their beloved Grandsons. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where she continued to work tirelessly making pastries for another 20 years for their Festival.
Those who knew Antigone and Onest knew of their unconditional love and kindness to Family, Friends, and even strangers. Their home on Magnolia Drive and in Atlanta was always open to guests where they were welcome with open arms and served the finest Greek cooking. She will be remembered as a devoted Wife, Mother, Yiayia, and YIayia Yiayia (Great GrandMother). and as a strong, but kind Woman.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria (Philip) Spartis; her Brother, Victor (Sophia) Klouva; her sister, Vangelia; her three grandsons, Elias (Nicole) Spartis, Alex(Allison) Spartis, and Constantine Spartis; four great grandsons, Philip Leo, JP, Grayson and Dillon Spartis and several nieces and nephews.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA, 30901.
