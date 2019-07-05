|
|
Mr. Antonio "AJ" Miguel Freeman, Jr., 17, went to his Heavenly playing field, departing this life to play on God's team on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Martris Mims officiating. Interment will follow in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Rowland-Ford Funeral Home.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 5, 2019