|
|
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill
Warrenton, Georgia—HIS LEGACY
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill has been a Warren County Screaming Devil since day one. If you are from here or just passing through you will know the name. Attending school in the very same school system in which he motivated and inspired many. From the classroom, to the football field, basketball court or just around town his impact is well known.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill wore Jersey number 34 from his Freshman year thru his Senior year. He continued his athletic ability at Valdosta State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. He furthered his education by obtaining his Masters Degree of Education from Cambridge College; he would also receive a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Cambridge College and a Doctoral Degree of Education from South Carolina State University.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill returned to his alma mater where he taught history, coached various athletic departments, became the head coach of the Screaming Devils football team, the assistant principal of Warren County High School later to become the principal of Mildred E. Freeman Elementary.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill is the first black man to receive his Doctoral Degree and utilize it at his alma mater to assist and build a community of children that would go into the world and conquer it. Because of Dr. Hill's willingness and sacrifice his legacy will continue.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill would spend his final years as the Assistant Superintendent of Warren County Schools.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill born October 3, 1971 to Schevdene Hill Fountain, Charles Hall and Robert Fountain.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill transitioned to receive his total healing on August 23, 2019.
To carry on Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill's legacy his wife, Felicia Hill; his daughters, Specialist Ambria K. Wingfield, Amir G. Hill; his son, Ayden G. Hill; his mother, Schevdene Hill Fountain; his fathers, Charles Hall and Robert Fountain; His sisters, Crissy (Craig) Brown of Dallas, GA. and Keshea (Alfred) Way of Covington, GA; and God sister, Tifphany (Marlon) Rhodes of Warrenton, GA; Also his grandmother, Gussie Annie Hill of Norwood, GA; his mother-in-law, Martha Lowe of Sparta, GA; sister-in-law, Makeisha Lowe of Sparta, GA; his nieces and nephews, Garrison Way, Addison Way, Sanaiya Warren, Chanice Brown, Jacqueline Brown, Kayla Brown, Omari Brown, Ta'Bria Hudson and Raven Brown.
In addition his aunts, Clevis (Malachai) McCormick of Ellenwood, GA; Master Sergeant U.S. Army Retired Linda (Charles) H. Jones, of Fort Washington, Maryland; Shannon Hill of Decatur, GA; Shelia Hill of Decatur, GA; Anita Hill of Mableton, GA; Bessie Ivey of Warrenton, GA; Rhonda Clark of Warrenton, GA; Edith Grier of Warrenton, GA; Bobbie Bisibee of Evans, GA; Darlene (Sylvester) Robertson of Warrenton, GA; Rhonda (Bobby) Gilbert of Warrenton, GA; uncles, Joe Hill of Decatur, GA; Russell Fountain of Warrenton, Ga. A host of cousins, friends along with the entire Warren County Community, Warren County High School administrators, staff and VSU Blazer Nation along with special mentors Dr. Williams and Mr. Bobby Knox. Last but not least he will be missed by Mossy Bean.
Dr. Antonio Grenard Hill will forever remain in our hearts as his legacy continues.
www.dawsonsmortuary.com
Dawson's Mortuary ~ 98 Hopgood Street Warrenton GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019