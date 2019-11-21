|
Apostle Myrtice Brown-Sullivan
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Myrtice Sullivan entered into rest on November 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband of 34 years, Jimmie Sullivan; daughter, Charita Stokes; sons, Jamie Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan; stepchildren, Kimberly (Fred) King, Schimanya (Ron) Sullivan ,Natasha Smith, Jimmie (Charee) Sullivan Jr., Jafonda Johnson, Christopher Sullivan; sisters, Lois (Branson) Boatwright, Ernestine McNair, Ruthie Swann, Nina Brown; 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/21/2019
