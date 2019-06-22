Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Republican Grove Baptist Church
April D. Hammond Obituary
Mrs. April D. Hammond, of Augusta Road, entered into rest June 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr. officiating, The remains will lie in state in the church at noon.

Mrs. Hammond, a native of Edgefield County was a 1995 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a 1999 graduate of the University of South Carolina, Columbia where she received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Administration. She worked for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Survivors include her husband, James Hammond, Jr.; her children, Kenyatta and Kenya Hammond; her mother, Bertha Searles; three sisters, Jessie (Reginald) Williams, Lois (Eric) Jones and Gloria (Danny) Robinson; a brother, Quinton Byrd; father and mother-in-law, James (Emily) Hammond; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her mother, 928 Dogwood Land, Edgefield or after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

G. L. brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC 29824 (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019
