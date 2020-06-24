April Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April Myers
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. April Myers, beloved wife of Ray Myers, of Hephzibah, entered into rest on June 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Dewain French officiating. In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother Lathy Gwen Reese, and her two brothers Mark Stewart of Oconee Ga., and Brian Stewart of Mitchell Ga. April's birth brought joy and sunshine into the lives of her Mother, Papa, Big Mommy, Old Mamma and Uncle Brady. She continued to bring joy to her brothers' and family throughout her life. When she met Ray Myers, her future husband, she became the sunshine in his life and she was always his sweetheart. For them it was love at first sight and they were devoted to each other. She was much loved by his family and enjoyed being a part of his daughters' lives. Anyone who ever met April always thought she was just the sweetest lady. She maintained a childlike joy all her life. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones but her light will always shine in our lives. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St. Augusta, Ga. 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, Ga 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved