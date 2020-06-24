April Myers
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. April Myers, beloved wife of Ray Myers, of Hephzibah, entered into rest on June 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Dewain French officiating. In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother Lathy Gwen Reese, and her two brothers Mark Stewart of Oconee Ga., and Brian Stewart of Mitchell Ga. April's birth brought joy and sunshine into the lives of her Mother, Papa, Big Mommy, Old Mamma and Uncle Brady. She continued to bring joy to her brothers' and family throughout her life. When she met Ray Myers, her future husband, she became the sunshine in his life and she was always his sweetheart. For them it was love at first sight and they were devoted to each other. She was much loved by his family and enjoyed being a part of his daughters' lives. Anyone who ever met April always thought she was just the sweetest lady. She maintained a childlike joy all her life. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones but her light will always shine in our lives. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St. Augusta, Ga. 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, Ga 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.