Services

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
April Pricilla Turner

April Pricilla Turner Obituary
April Pricilla Turner
Beech Island, SC—Ms. April Pricilla Turner, 23, of Beech Island, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
April, a lifelong area resident, is the daughter of Joseph Turner, Beech Island, SC and Barbara Cowart Mead, Knoxville, TN. She was formerly in the Food and Beverage Industry. She enjoyed listening to music and photography.
In addition to her parents, family members include her siblings, Randall Turner, Ft Worth, TX and Santana Sovine, Aiken, SC and her biological children, Bently Sovine, Maddisyn Lowe, Mason Lowe, Cannon Lowe and Jack Lowe.
Friends will be greeted by the family on Saturday, June 6, 2020, beginning at 4 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5 o'clock in the chapel.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions and the health of the public being first and foremost, social distancing will be observed.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of April and leave a message of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
