Aristides "Red" G. Dalber
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Mr. Aristides "Red" George Dalber, 76, loving husband of 38 years to Mrs. Beverly Harbin Dalber.
Red was born in Augusta, GA, and graduated from Richmond Academy. He was a devoted member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, Jane Well Sunday School Class and Chancel Choir. Red served in the National Guard and worked in sales at The Carpet Shop for 29 years. A huge fan of the University of Alabama athletics (Roll Tide), Red will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Family members in addition to his wife include his daughters: Kimberly Dozier (Will), Amy Goodwin (James); sons: James Dalber (Tina), Philip Dalber; grandchildren: Barrett Dalber, Hannah Dalber, Hallie Dalber, Ryan Dalber, Drake Schenelle, Dalton Schenelle, Jackson Dozier, Sarah Goodwin, Harrison Dozier, Gatlin Dalber, Wilkes Dozier; and sister: Maria Nicholson (Sam). He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Zylphia Dalber; grandson: Bailey Dalber; and sisters: Areti Brown and Joyce Boggess.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Pastor Linda Birchall officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Mr. Aristides "Red" George Dalber, 76, loving husband of 38 years to Mrs. Beverly Harbin Dalber.
Red was born in Augusta, GA, and graduated from Richmond Academy. He was a devoted member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, Jane Well Sunday School Class and Chancel Choir. Red served in the National Guard and worked in sales at The Carpet Shop for 29 years. A huge fan of the University of Alabama athletics (Roll Tide), Red will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Family members in addition to his wife include his daughters: Kimberly Dozier (Will), Amy Goodwin (James); sons: James Dalber (Tina), Philip Dalber; grandchildren: Barrett Dalber, Hannah Dalber, Hallie Dalber, Ryan Dalber, Drake Schenelle, Dalton Schenelle, Jackson Dozier, Sarah Goodwin, Harrison Dozier, Gatlin Dalber, Wilkes Dozier; and sister: Maria Nicholson (Sam). He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Zylphia Dalber; grandson: Bailey Dalber; and sisters: Areti Brown and Joyce Boggess.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Pastor Linda Birchall officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.