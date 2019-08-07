The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Arlene Clegg Kirchner


1937 - 2019
Arlene Clegg Kirchner Obituary
Arlene Clegg Kirchner
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Arlene Clegg Kirchner, 82, loving wife of 14 years to Mr. James C. Kirchner.
Arlene was born in New York City and had a fun-filled life; from being a hairdresser in the family business to retiring as a Master Sergeant in the US Army. Arlene was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster, denoting 1 additional award. She retired from administration at the Augusta State Medical Prison.
In addition to her husband, family members include: 2 step daughters: Eva Hair (Cleve) and LyRae Williams (Richard); 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Mark Hinsdal officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
