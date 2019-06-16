|
Mrs. Arlene Jones Thomas, entered into rest June 15, 2019 at Pruitt Health-Bethany. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thomas, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church where she served as an usher.
Survivors include a son, Otis R. (Mary) Thomas; three daughters, Glenda (Phillip) Crawford, Valarie Haynes and Tamisha Thomas; a brother, Heyward (Betty) Jones; nine grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Monday. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 614 West Avenue North Augusta SC (803)279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 16 to June 17, 2019