Arlene Patricia Hally
Rutherfordton , NC—Arlene Patricia Hally, 83 of Rutherfordton NC passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Valley Stream Long Island New York to the late Regina (Paperkoski) and Charles McDonough, Arlene was also preceded in death by her husband LTC John E. Hally Jr.
She is survived by her son, John E. Hally III and his fiancée Heather "Becky" Burd both of Spindale NC and her daughter, Larissa Mara Carpenter, of Bainbridge GA along with several grandchildren residing in both NC and GA.
Arlene was recently an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville North Carolina and a past member of Saint Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta Georgia. In addition, she was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Augusta Magnolia Woman's Club and a past member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. She worked for the United States Census Bureau as a Field Representative for nearly twenty-five years before retiring in 2014. In her free time, she enjoyed lunches at Red Lobster with fellow Red-Hatters, planting a few tomato plants where she could find a spot or simply browsing through the local thrift stores for a bargain. She also enjoyed giving back to the community evidenced by her volunteer work with the Richmond County Juvenile Court. A perfect day for her would end with a quick read of a romance novel or simply doting on one of her four-legged furry friends.
A funeral Mass will be held in remembrance of Arlene at Saint Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta Georgia on February 13th at 11am with Father Vernon Knight presiding; family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10:15am. In addition, a graveside memorial service will be held at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn NY at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020