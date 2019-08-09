|
Arlene Roberson Hughes
Brooklyn, NY—Arlene Roberson Hughes, daughter of the late Foster and Isame Roberson, entered into rest July 31, 2019, in Brooklyn, NY.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 202 Old Augusta Road, Blythe, GA. Reverend Lloyd Smith, officiating and Evangelist Rubye Rucker, presiding. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - August 10, 2019
