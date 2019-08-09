Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Brown Grove Baptist Church
202 Old Augusta Road
Blythe, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Roberson Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Roberson Hughes Obituary
Arlene Roberson Hughes
Brooklyn, NY—Arlene Roberson Hughes, daughter of the late Foster and Isame Roberson, entered into rest July 31, 2019, in Brooklyn, NY.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 202 Old Augusta Road, Blythe, GA. Reverend Lloyd Smith, officiating and Evangelist Rubye Rucker, presiding. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 10, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now