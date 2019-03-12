|
Funeral Services for Mr. Arlie Presnell, 90, who entered into rest March 10, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Mr. Scott Patterson officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Presnell was a native of Banner Elk, North Carolina, having made North Augusta his home for the past 60 years. He was a member of Central Church of Christ and a US Navy Veteran of World War II. Mr. Presnell retired as a machinist from the E.I. DuPont Company at the Savannah River Plant with 33 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Georgia Fuller Presnell; four children, Steve (Susan) Presnell, North Augusta, Brenda (Steve) Bloedel, North Augusta, Sharon (John) Adams, North Charleston, SC, and Tim (Ellen) Presnell, North Augusta; 14 grandchildren, Eric Presnell, Melissa Presnell, Ben Presnell, Ashley Presnell, Shari Berry Jackson, Steven Bloedel, Stefanie Bloedel, Jaimie Bloedel, Regina Hatch Hamlin, Cayce Hatch Nolan, John M. Adams, Craig W. Adams, Eli Presnell and Gary Gropp; 16 great grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Presnell, Toccoa, GA; a sister, Lana Bennett, Anaheim, CA.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bloedel, Eric Presnell, Ben Presnell, Eli Presnell, Chase Tillman and Connor Nolan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019