Mrs. Armenta Lamar Fryer
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Armenta Lamar Fryer, 83, entered into rest June 24, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman officiating. We request the public to wear mask and to practice social distancing.
Mrs. Fryer was a native of Augusta, GA and an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She attended schools in Richmond County and received a B.S. degree in Education from Paine College. She retired from teaching in 1996 with 37 years of service and dedication to the profession. Her community involvement included working with the Women's Civic Club and serving as an advisor with the Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club, Inc. She is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and served on various committees.
Survivors are her children, Debora Fryer Petett and Emmett Gerald Fryer; two sisters, Eleanor L. Prince and Carolyn L. Jackson; a brother, Walton (Lillie) Lamar; surrogate sister, Barbara Clark; five grandchildren; a cherished friend, Annette Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home.Please wear your mask.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 27, 2020
