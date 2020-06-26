Armenta Lamar Fryer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armenta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Armenta Lamar Fryer
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Armenta Lamar Fryer, 83, entered into rest June 24, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman officiating. We request the public to wear mask and to practice social distancing.
Mrs. Fryer was a native of Augusta, GA and an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She attended schools in Richmond County and received a B.S. degree in Education from Paine College. She retired from teaching in 1996 with 37 years of service and dedication to the profession. Her community involvement included working with the Women's Civic Club and serving as an advisor with the Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club, Inc. She is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and served on various committees.
Survivors are her children, Debora Fryer Petett and Emmett Gerald Fryer; two sisters, Eleanor L. Prince and Carolyn L. Jackson; a brother, Walton (Lillie) Lamar; surrogate sister, Barbara Clark; five grandchildren; a cherished friend, Annette Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home.Please wear your mask.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 27, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved