Armistic Kelly
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Armistic T. Kelly entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springhead United Methodist Church, Sylvania, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Kelly, Terry (Patricia) Kelly, Janice Kelly-Danforth, Stephen (Beverly) Kelly and Meloney (Bobby) Johnson; eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits