Armistic Kelly
Armistic Kelly
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Armistic T. Kelly entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springhead United Methodist Church, Sylvania, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Kelly, Terry (Patricia) Kelly, Janice Kelly-Danforth, Stephen (Beverly) Kelly and Meloney (Bobby) Johnson; eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
AUG
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Springhead United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
August 15, 2020
I going to miss you so much auntie..you touch my life so much..I love you and you will and be in my heart...my condolences to our family..rest in peace..
Charlesetta Daniels
Family
August 15, 2020
My Great-auntie. Your pretty lil black girl is going to miss you and those words that you would always say that let me knew you loved me and the smile that you gave. Love you and hug and kiss all the others
Deborah Roberts
Family
August 15, 2020
An aunt is someone special to remember with warmth, think of with pride, and cherish with love. R.I.P. Auntie
LaTanji Arnett
Family
August 15, 2020
Granny ,

I love you.. I miss you even more. All I can do is thinking of the old times..and cherish those memories as you watch over the family..cant wait to see you again . Rest in Heaven My Beautiful Angel.
Your Donnie.
Dontrice Dorsey
Family
August 15, 2020
Praying for my family
Jeanette Daniels
Family
August 15, 2020
My Deepest Condolences too You and your family, my friend Mel ❤
Beverly Williams
Friend
August 15, 2020
I LOVE ALL MY BROTHERS, SISTERS, NEPHEWS AND NIEC AND I WANT TO SEND MY DEEPEST AND SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO ALL OF YOU.... I PRAY THAT YOU’LL FIND PIECE AND AND RECEIVE IT OPENLY SO THAT YOUR WOUNDS MAY HEAL IN THE TIME THAT GOD HAS LAID OUT FOR YOU ALL COLLECTIVELY AND INDIVIDUALLY.... AGAIN I LOVE YOU AND MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!
Le&#8217;Mont Moss
Brother
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Allen
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
Deepest condolences on the passing of your mom
Dennis Obrien
