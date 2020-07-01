Armster Collins Jr.
Harlem , GA.—Mr. Armster Collins Jr. entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Evans, GA. He is survived by his children, Armster James Collins, Yvette(Alvin-Kenny) Harris, Sharon Upshur; sisters, Ceciel(Ernest) Coard, Annette(James)Johnson, Margaret(JArthur) Harris; brother, Randall H. (Annie) Collins; sister in-law, Mary Collins and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on TODAY from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
