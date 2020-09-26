Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr.
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr., entered into rest September 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Clarence d. Hill pastor and Pastor Jonas Walker eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Seaward, a native of Charleston, SC was a 1969 graduate of Bonds-Wilson High School and later received as associate degree from Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. He retired from the Savannah River Site as a Lead manager of the sheet metal workers. He was a member and trustee of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.
Left to cherish is memory are his loving wife of twenty-six years, Debra Griffin Seaward; five children, NeKisha Seaward Holt, Arnisha Seaward, Darlisha (Jeffery) Palmer, Raphael (Kalyn) Griffin and Arnold J. Seaward, II; a brother, James Seaward; his godmother, Dorothy Coleman; mother-in-law, Lena (Norman) Herrington; brother-in-law, Andrew (Deborah) Griffin; sisters-in-law, Deidre Griffin, Therese Griffin, Sharon G. Hall and Monique (Anthony) Gunby; daughter-in-law, Brianna Seaward; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 27, 2020