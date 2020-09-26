1/1
Arnold Jerome Seaward Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr.
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr., entered into rest September 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Clarence d. Hill pastor and Pastor Jonas Walker eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Seaward, a native of Charleston, SC was a 1969 graduate of Bonds-Wilson High School and later received as associate degree from Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. He retired from the Savannah River Site as a Lead manager of the sheet metal workers. He was a member and trustee of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.
Left to cherish is memory are his loving wife of twenty-six years, Debra Griffin Seaward; five children, NeKisha Seaward Holt, Arnisha Seaward, Darlisha (Jeffery) Palmer, Raphael (Kalyn) Griffin and Arnold J. Seaward, II; a brother, James Seaward; his godmother, Dorothy Coleman; mother-in-law, Lena (Norman) Herrington; brother-in-law, Andrew (Deborah) Griffin; sisters-in-law, Deidre Griffin, Therese Griffin, Sharon G. Hall and Monique (Anthony) Gunby; daughter-in-law, Brianna Seaward; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 27, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved