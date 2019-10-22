|
|
Arthur Ash
Hephzibah, Georgia—
Hephzibah, GA – Arthur Raymond Ash, 61, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Born Again Believers Church with Pastor Michael Huff officiating.
Arthur was born in Augusta, GA and a graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. He was a carpet installer for Dalton Direct Floors before becoming disabled. He enjoyed living the country lifestyle in Hephzibah, GA for the past 32 years. Arthur was an avid deer and turkey hunter and enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains with his wife. He also adored his beloved dog Madeline who was always by his side.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Angela Story Ash; two daughters, Stephanie Yates (Denney) of Hephzibah, Amanda Zahner (Jason) of Hephzibah; four grandsons, Zachary Zahner, Evan Yates, Brody Yates and Preston Zahner; his sister Joyce Storey (Larry) of Augusta; two brothers, Wilbur Ash of Whitesburg, and Wayne Ash (Brenda) of Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.
Arthur is preceded in death by his father Robert Ash and his mother Pauline Ash; his daughter Melissa Ash; and eight siblings.
The family will receive friends at the church starting at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born Again Believers Church, 1897 Knobcone Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
