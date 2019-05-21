|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Lawton Hickson, III, announces his passing on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 70. Lawton will be remembered by his family, his sister Marie Sparks, his children Julie, Al and Dana Hickson, his nephew Matthew, and his 5 grandchildren, Madison, Chloe, Sarahmae, Alex, and Graham.
Lawton started his career as a farmer, then moved on to be a musician, and a trumpet player. After he moved to Atlanta, he began to work in real estate, building, and land development. Lawton was know for his generosity, fun loving spirit, and sense of humor. He loved being with his family and his horses. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service in memory of Lawton will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will follow at the family plot in Midville, Georgia. Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019