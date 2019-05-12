|
Mr. Arthur Lee Freeman, of Square Circle Ranch Road, entered into rest May 10, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Laura Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. A. J. Saunder officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in Laura Grove Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Freeman was a 1980 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a member of Laura Grove Baptist Church. He was a machine operator for Freeman Septic Tank, Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Lamb Freeman; a daughter, Kayla S. Freeman; a stepdaughter, Shanoa Harris; his mother, Mary E. Mims Freeman; three brothers, Johnny (Athena) Freeman, Tracy (Kimberly) Freeman and Wesley Freeman; granddaughter, Jakayla N. Harris; brother-in-law, James (Janice) Tenant; sisters-in-law, Vera (Anthony) Butler, Delois Roberts and Virginia Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his mother, 1581 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 12 to May 15, 2019