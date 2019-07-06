|
|
Arthur Wayne Suprek, 79, entered into rest at his residence on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Suprek was born in Homestead, PA to John and Margaret Suprek. He graduated from Avella High School, Montefiore School of Nursing and Southern Illinois University. He retired as a registered nurse in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After retirement from the Army, he worked at MCG hospital and retired after 20 years.
Mr. Suprek is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Wendelboe Suprek; two sons, Scott A. Suprek and John M. Suprek; daughter, Wendy Sweeney (Andy); siblings, Russell Suprek (Connie), Clyde Suprek, Patricia Hooper (Leonard), Jane Poole (Ferris) and Pamela Freshwater He also leaves six grandchildren, Heather Martin (Justin), Chase Suprek, Amanda Jones, Ashley Jones, Skyler Suprek and Dalton Suprek; and great-grandsons, Emery, Ayden and Paesyn Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 6, 2019