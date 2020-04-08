|
|
Mrs. Artie Hazel Jackson
Beech Island, sc
—Mrs. Artie Hazel Jackson 95, entered into rest April 6, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held 12:30 pm Friday at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Viewing will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm today.
Mrs. Jackson, a native of Aiken County was a 1944 graduate of Lake City High School, She received her Bachelor's degree in 1948 from Morris College and her Master's degree from South Carolina State College in 1972. She was a retired educator from the Aiken County School System. She was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Leo N. (Mildred) Jackson and Archie Jackson, two daughters, Andrea Cannon and Olivia (James) Newby; a brother, Willie Hazel; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 9, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020