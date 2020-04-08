Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Artie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artie Hazel Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Artie Hazel Jackson Obituary
Mrs. Artie Hazel Jackson
Beech Island, sc
—Mrs. Artie Hazel Jackson 95, entered into rest April 6, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held 12:30 pm Friday at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Viewing will be held from 2:30-4:30 pm today.
Mrs. Jackson, a native of Aiken County was a 1944 graduate of Lake City High School, She received her Bachelor's degree in 1948 from Morris College and her Master's degree from South Carolina State College in 1972. She was a retired educator from the Aiken County School System. She was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Leo N. (Mildred) Jackson and Archie Jackson, two daughters, Andrea Cannon and Olivia (James) Newby; a brother, Willie Hazel; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 9, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Artie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -