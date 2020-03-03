|
Artie J. Carpenter
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Artie J. Carpenter entered into rest on February 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Goodman officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Survivors are her husband, William Carpenter Jr.; daughters, Karen Bussey, Kim Carpenter; siblings, Mildred Jones, Daniel (Carolyn) Jones, William (Carolyn) Jones; one grandchild, Raven Bussey; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020