Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Artie J. Carpenter entered into rest on February 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Goodman officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Survivors are her husband, William Carpenter Jr.; daughters, Karen Bussey, Kim Carpenter; siblings, Mildred Jones, Daniel (Carolyn) Jones, William (Carolyn) Jones; one grandchild, Raven Bussey; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/04/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
