Artis Hazel
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Artis Hazel entered into rest on June 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Road, Williston, SC. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed to protect the public.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.