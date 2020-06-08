Artis Hazel
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Artis Hazel entered into rest on June 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Road, Williston, SC. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed to protect the public.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
