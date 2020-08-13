1/1
Deacon Artis Outler
Hephzibah, GA—Deacon Artis Nathaniel Outler, 57, transitioned Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his legacy and fond memories: his wife, Barbara A. Outler; one son, Rev. Patrick N. Outler; two daughters, Ashleigh Outler and Shacoya Mackie; one sister, Odell Loveless; eight brothers, Willie J. (Gloria) Outler, Raymond (Robin) Outler, Sherman (Phyllis) Outler, Joseph (Ki Sun) Outler, Jay C. Outler, Jr., George (Clara) Outler, Jerry (Mary) Outler, and Doyle (Yolanda) Outler; two brothers-in-law, Rev. Ronald (Richardean) Brown, Sr. and Rev. Vincent (Tanesha) Brown, Sr.; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private celebration of life. However, family and friends may still pay their final respects at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace Artis
Jackie Beckham
Coworker
August 12, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. He will be missed. My prayers are with you and your family.
Collins Lee
Coworker
