Deacon Artis Outler
Hephzibah, GA—Deacon Artis Nathaniel Outler, 57, transitioned Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his legacy and fond memories: his wife, Barbara A. Outler; one son, Rev. Patrick N. Outler; two daughters, Ashleigh Outler and Shacoya Mackie; one sister, Odell Loveless; eight brothers, Willie J. (Gloria) Outler, Raymond (Robin) Outler, Sherman (Phyllis) Outler, Joseph (Ki Sun) Outler, Jay C. Outler, Jr., George (Clara) Outler, Jerry (Mary) Outler, and Doyle (Yolanda) Outler; two brothers-in-law, Rev. Ronald (Richardean) Brown, Sr. and Rev. Vincent (Tanesha) Brown, Sr.; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private celebration of life. However, family and friends may still pay their final respects at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
