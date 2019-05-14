|
|
Miss Asa Joy Cruz, infant daughter of Gabriel Cruz and Ashlyn Joy Cruz, entered into rest on May 4, 2019.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her brother, Michayah Cruz; maternal grandparents, Tim and Joy Williams; paternal grandparents, Ernesto and Luz Cruz; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Fort Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Timmerman and Rev. Randy Lamb officiating. A private graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m., at the church, Thursday prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Miss Asa Joy Cruz.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019