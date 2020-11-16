Ashanique Dianne Burns
Augusta, GA—Ashanique Dianne Burns, 27, entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School where she was a star athlete in softball, volleyball, basketball, track as well as cheerleading. She attended Savannah State University pursuing a degree in Biology. Ashanique had a love for her family, community and friends. She is survived by her mother, Adrienne Burns; her father, Charles D. Burns; her brother, Charles (Katie) Burns II; three nieces, A'Mariyah, Kirsten and Cali Burns. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Glenn Hills High School Stadium. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020