Ashby Symms
Augusta, GA—Ashby Taylor Symms, age 22, of Augusta, GA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA due to complications from her Epilepsy. Although she left this earth, Ashby continues to impact the lives of others through the fond memories that live in the hearts of her family and friends, as well as through the gifts of life Ashby provided as an organ, tissue and eye donor.
Ashby leaves behind her parents, Tracy Yahn (Robert) and Andrew Symms (Marci), her brother, Cameron Symms, step-sister, Anslee Cannon, and step-brothers, Preston and Harrison Cannon, her grandparents, Lamar and Martha Powell, grandmother, Helen Symms, grandfather, Jerry Yahn, grandmother, Melva Miller, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Symms, grandmother, Brigitte Yahn, and grandfather, Max Miller.
Ashby was born October 1, 1997 and came into this world marching to the beat of her own drum, even as a tiny 4lb 5oz infant. She knew how to light up a room with her infectious personality and she never met a stranger. She was the first to run up to friends and family members that she loved to give the best hugs. She always strived to help others and enjoyed volunteering her time at The Special Olympics and on Columbia County's Teen Court. She loved reading books, watching the Food Network and cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. She was a 2016 graduate of Greenbrier High School. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was previously in the Praise Band during high school but had spent the last 2 years attending Martinez Baptist Church and volunteering her time with the children's ministry. She was also a member of the Quest Arise Group. Ashby was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. This world will be a little less bright without her in it.
The family would like to give a special heart felt thank you to Dustin Hughes and TJ Manley with LifeLink for their amazing compassion towards Ashby and her family during this very difficult time.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Sarah Ellen E. Stephens and all of the nursing staff and respiratory therapists of the 5th Floor Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital. You all touched their lives in a way that could never be repaid. Your compassion for taking care of others went above and beyond all of their expectations and they are forever grateful. Thank you for giving Ashby her final "Dawg Walk" on this earth. GO DAWGS!
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Hatfield and former high school youth director, Nick Tippens officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Anthony Lovett, Chase Abbott, Jamey Moss, Joe Galvin, Rey Ruiz, and Trey Lord.
In lieu of flowers, Ashby's family request contributions in Ashby's memory be made to LifeLink Legacy Funds: http://secure.donorpro.com/lifelink or by mail: 9661 Delaney Creek Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33619. The LifeLink Legacy fund provides financial support for patients in need of or who have received a lifesaving organ transplant, research and other efforts that further the LifeLink Foundation mission of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Also, please consider registering as an organ donor at www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org
Also in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ashby's memory to Natalie's Light: https://www.natalieslight.org/donate or by mail: PO Box 2931, Evans, Ga 30809. Natalie's Light is an organization Ashby was very passionate about that helps people with depression, connecting with them and talking with them to let them know that they matter.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019