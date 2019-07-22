|
Ashley Bales Reed
Dearing, GA—Mrs. Ashley Bales Reed, 35, entered into rest July 15, 2019 along with her child, Summer Grace Matherly in Wilkinson County after an automobile accident.
Ashley was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, GA. She was a court specialist with the Division of Community Services. Ashley loved her family, especially her grandchild, enjoyed cooking, boating at the lake, and motorcycle riding. She was preceded in death by her, grandfather, Edward Bales and a cousin, Michael Dingus.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Mike Reed; son, Tylor Matherly; daughter, Chloe Paige Matherly; mother, Julie Bales; father, Danny Bohler; maternal grandmother, Daphne Bales; brother, Rob Gay; stepchildren, Austin Reed (Abigail), Levi Reed (Ashleigh Cushman) and Somer Ryleigh Reed; sisters, Jessica Lynn Kitchens (Josh), Brittany Desantis (Anthony); stepbrothers, Jeff Bohler, Dan Bohler ( Andrea), Timmy Bohler (Stephanie), grandson, Wyatt Reed and in-laws, Steve Reed (Gloria) and Cathy Kitchens (Ray Rickerson).
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Ashley Bales Reed.
