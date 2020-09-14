Ashley Cherie Owens Asuncion
Augusta, GA—Ashley Cherie Owens Asuncion, 34, entered into rest Thursday, September 10, 2020, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Bible Church of God, 3343 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA, with Pastor Ray Farmer officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, from 1:00 pm until the hour of service at the church.
