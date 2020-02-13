The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Atha Beatrice (Lemmons) Rachels


1921 - 2020
Atha Beatrice (Lemmons) Rachels Obituary
Atha Beatrice Lemmons Rachels
Augusta, GA—Atha Beatrice Rachels of Augusta, GA, returned home on February 11, 2020, at 98 years of age. Beatrice is the daughter of John Arthur and Mattie Cleary Lemmons, born May 25, 1921, in Columbia, SC. Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Edwin and J.A.; sisters: Bertha and Lillian; and her beloved husband: USAF MSgt. James M. Rachels, who passed in 1982.
Beatrice had a sense of family commitment at a young age, leaving high school to work at Sibley Mill to help support her family. She continued this work ethic and family devotion throughout her life, working in her parents' store in Hartsville, SC, and sewing for her family and the Air Force while James was stationed overseas. More than anything, Beatrice cherished her life with James and their two daughters, Jackie and Dianne; Beatrice was the pillar of her family, demonstrating strength and hard work her entire life.
In addition to the beautiful work she did as a seamstress, Beatrice crocheted, leaving heirlooms that represented her devotion to her descendants. She was also an avid gardener; in her retirement, she dedicated her time to her orchids and taking care of her great-grandchildren.
Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Jackie Olney (Pensacola, FL) and Dianne Boykin (Martinez, GA), her grandchildren, Margaret Brunner (Bryan), Kathy Bailey (Michael), DiDi Olney, Amanda Olney, and Henry Boykin, Jr. (Colleen). Beatrice's great-grandchildren will escort her to her final resting place alongside her beloved James in Magnolia Cemetery; the Pallbearers are Dianne's grandchildren: Blake Brunner, Felicia Rachel Brunner, Audrey Vogler (Corey), and Jackie's grandchildren: Elery Ostertag and Amalie Ostertag.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Minnie Webb and Jackie Goble for their loving care for our Mama.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor John Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
